Blinken says U.S. will give Ukraine $2 billion in military financing

The United States will provide Ukraine with $2 billion in foreign military financing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday at a joint press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We will provide an additional $2 billion dollars in foreign military financing for Ukraine," Blinken said. "We put this together in a first-of-its-kind defence enterprise fund." The fund will provide weapons for Ukraine today, invest in its defence industrial base and finance military equipment purchases from other countries, he said.

A U.S. official said $1.6 billion of the $2 billion was earmarked in the supplemental funding bill signed by U.S. President Joe Biden last month and the remaining $400 million is from existing foreign military financing funds that had not yet been allocated. Blinken said that the support for Ukraine comes at a "critical time" as the country faces a renewed Russian onslaught.

