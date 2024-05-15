Blinken says U.S. will give Ukraine $2 billion in military financing
"We put this together in a first-of-its-kind defence enterprise fund." The fund will provide weapons for Ukraine today, invest in its defence industrial base and finance military equipment purchases from other countries, he said. A U.S. official said $1.6 billion of the $2 billion was earmarked in the supplemental funding bill signed by U.S. President Joe Biden last month and the remaining $400 million is from existing foreign military financing funds that had not yet been allocated.
A U.S. official said $1.6 billion of the $2 billion was earmarked in the supplemental funding bill signed by U.S. President Joe Biden last month and the remaining $400 million is from existing foreign military financing funds that had not yet been allocated. Blinken said that the support for Ukraine comes at a "critical time" as the country faces a renewed Russian onslaught.
