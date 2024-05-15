Russia must ensure its army has everything to fulfil tasks in Ukraine, Putin says
The Russian leadership must do everything in its power to ensure that troops have all the necessary resources to successfully carry out their tasks in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"We must make maximum use of all our administrative resources to ensure the main task – the successful work of our combat units on the line of contact within the framework of a special military operation," Putin said, speaking at a meeting dedicated to the development of the Russian defence industry.
