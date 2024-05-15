Slovak emergency service says it dispatched helicopter to 59-year-old man
The Slovak emergency service dispatched a helicopter to a 59-year-old man in Handlova after receiving information that he had been shot, it said in a post on Facebook, adding that the action was still underway.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, 59, was shot and hit in the abdomen after a gunman opened fire following a government meeting in central Slovakia, Slovak news media reported on Wednesday.
