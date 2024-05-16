Ministry of Mines Hosts Workshop to Propel Offshore Mining Development

Today, the Ministry of Mines convened a significant workshop on Offshore Mining in New Delhi, drawing notable attendees from various sectors including government officials, industry stakeholders, and experts. Among the distinguished guests were Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, Shri V.L. Kantha Rao; Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M. Ravichandran; and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, Shri Sanjay Lohiya, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

In his keynote address, Secretary V.L. Kantha Rao highlighted the strategic advantages of offshore mining, emphasizing its potential to drive industrial growth, employment generation, and energy security for the nation. He assured attendees of the positive outlook for offshore mining and outlined the Ministry's strategic initiatives aimed at fostering the development of this emerging sector. Rao encouraged innovation among startups and private companies in developing technology for offshore mining activities, pledging support from both the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He also welcomed feedback from industry bodies on draft rules to streamline business processes and promote the offshore mining sector in India, urging industry players to gear up for participation in upcoming auctions and offshore mining endeavors.

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stressed the importance of sustainable and environmentally friendly offshore mining practices. He called for collaboration and knowledge sharing from industry stakeholders to position India as a pioneer in offshore mining, leveraging its maritime potential.

Officials from the Ministry of Mines provided insights into the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 (OAMDR Act), and the draft rules, which are currently open for stakeholder consultation on the Ministry's website. Additionally, they announced plans to auction identified offshore mineral blocks in India's Exclusive Economic Zone, targeting resources such as lime-mud, polymetallic nodules containing critical minerals like cobalt and nickel, and construction sand.

Throughout the workshop, expert-led sessions covered various aspects of offshore exploration and mining, with contributions from organizations including the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Directorate General of Hydrocarbon, National Institute of Oceanography in Goa, and National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai. Domestic and international participants actively engaged in discussions, providing valuable insights into available technologies, industry expectations, and suggestions for advancing offshore mining endeavors in India.

The workshop concluded with a dynamic question-and-answer session, where Additional Secretary Shri Sanjay Lohiya addressed queries raised by stakeholders, both physically present and participating virtually. The event served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, marking a significant step forward in India's efforts to propel offshore mining development.