Putin tells Xi: Russia and China have solid experience of cooperation

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:50 IST
Moscow and Beijing have accumulated a "solid baggage" of practical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Beijing, Russian agencies reported on Thursday.

"Moscow and Beijing have indeed accumulated a solid baggage of practical cooperation," the agencies cited Putin as telling Xi.

