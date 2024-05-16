Putin tells Xi: Russia and China have solid experience of cooperation
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:50 IST
Moscow and Beijing have accumulated a "solid baggage" of practical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Beijing, Russian agencies reported on Thursday.
"Moscow and Beijing have indeed accumulated a solid baggage of practical cooperation," the agencies cited Putin as telling Xi.
