Putin: 90% of Russia-China settlements are in yuan and rouble
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 10:45 IST
The "timely" decision of Russian and Chinese authorities to make settlements in their national currencies beefed up trade between the countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.
"Today, 90% of all payments are already made in roubles and yuan," Putin said.
