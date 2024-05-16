UN experts condemn prolonged solitary confinement of Saudi scholar al-Hawali

UN disability rights experts have strongly criticized the prolonged solitary confinement of religious scholar and critic Safar bin Abdulrahman al-Hawali in Saudi Arabia, stating that it constitutes serious violations of human rights, including arbitrary detention and torture or ill-treatment.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) published its Decision after reviewing a complaint filed by al-Hawali’s nephew, alleging that his uncle was arrested in 2018 and detained without trial as punishment for his peaceful criticism of the Crown Prince.

Committee member Markus Schefer highlighted the various human rights abuses suffered by al-Hawali over the past six years, including enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention, denial of due process, and acts of torture or inhuman treatment.

At 76 years old, al-Hawali suffers from permanent impairments resulting from strokes, affecting his communication, mobility, and self-care ability. Despite his disabilities, he has been held in solitary confinement without necessary accommodations for his condition.

Al-Hawali was arrested in July 2018 without arrest or search warrants and was subsequently detained at Al Hayr Prison in Riyadh under the Counter-Terrorism and Financing of Terrorism Act. His family was unaware of his whereabouts for over two months until international pressure compelled authorities to disclose his location.

Despite his communication needs, al-Hawali has not received any accommodations for his disability, leading to isolation and deterioration of his health. The Committee found that Saudi Arabia had violated al-Hawali’s rights to access justice and due process, as well as his right to the highest attainable standard of health.

The Committee called on Saudi Arabia to promptly review al-Hawali’s case to ensure a fair trial or release him. It also urged the state to cease any reprisals against al-Hawali and his relatives, emphasizing the importance of preserving civic space for criticism of state institutions.