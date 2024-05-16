NZ and Tuvalu Reinforce Close Relationship, Address Climate Change Concerns

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has reaffirmed the strong bond between New Zealand and Tuvalu, emphasizing their shared commitment to resilience, prosperity, and security. Peters, accompanied by a diverse delegation, aims to bolster cooperation with Tuvalu on critical issues, aligning closely with Australia's efforts in the region.

Peters' visit to Funafuti marks a continuation of New Zealand's ongoing engagement with Tuvalu, with discussions spanning various sectors including health, climate change, and maritime safety. The delegation's interactions with Tuvalu's leadership provide a solid foundation for future collaboration, reflecting New Zealand's dedication to addressing Tuvalu's priorities.

Joined by Health & Pacific Peoples Minister Dr Shane Reti, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts, Chair of the Foreign, Defence and Trade Committee Tim van de Molen, and Opposition Foreign Affairs Spokesperson David Parker, Peters aims to understand firsthand the challenges Tuvalu faces, particularly those stemming from climate change impacts.

The visit underscores New Zealand's commitment to supporting Tuvalu's development objectives, with a focus on enhancing climate change resilience, water security, digital connectivity, and maritime safety. Through dialogue and cooperation, both nations seek to address these pressing issues and foster sustainable development in Tuvalu.

Tuvalu marks the final stop on New Zealand's Pacific tour this week, following visits to Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Vanuatu. The delegation's engagement highlights New Zealand's enduring partnership with Pacific Island nations and its commitment to regional stability and prosperity.