Zelenskiy travels to Kharkiv amid Russian offensive in region's north
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to the city of Kharkiv on Thursday amid a raging Russian offensive in the north of the region.
Zelenskiy said on Telegram he held a meeting with the military, and described the situation as extremely difficult though "controlled in general".
