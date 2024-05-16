Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Remanded to Six-Day ED Custody

Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a money laundering case, was on Thursday remanded to the custody of the central agency for six days by a special PMLA court here, lawyers said.

The ED sought a 10-day remand for Alam.

Alam's lawyer Kishlay Prasad said that his six-day remand will start on Friday. "Today, he is in judicial custody. There is no specific allegation against Alam. Everything is vague. Neither they are disclosing the name of the person who has taken money or who has taken proceeds of crime. There is no direct involvement of the minister. Cash was recovered from one Jahangir who has no link with Alamgir Alam," Prasad said.

Alam's counsel also cited the health condition of the 70-year-old minister in the court, while opposing the ED's remand plea. "He has been suffering from sleep apnea, due to which his oxygen level reduces during the night. Therefore, he needs oxygen support. Such support was even provided by the family of Alam during ED custody on Wednesday night. He is also a hypertension and diabetes patient," Prasad said.

The court stated that the required medical aid will be provided during the remand period, he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister was produced before the PMLA court in Ranchi, amid tight security arrangements, an ED official said.

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department. Alam was arrested after a six-hour grilling by the ED on Wednesday at the agency's office here. He was also questioned by the federal agency on Tuesday for over nine hours and his statement was recorded.

The state parliamentary affairs minister represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand assembly. He came under the ED radar, following the recent arrest of his personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42). The central agency recovered more than Rs 32 crore in cash from a flat linked to them during a raid on May 6.

