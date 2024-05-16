Left Menu

Nigeria's military asks Niger to arrest wanted kidnap gang leader

Nigeria's military has asked northern neighbour Niger to arrest a kidnapping gang leader it says is among the most wanted in the country, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. Defence Headquarters spokesperson Major General Edward Buba said Halilu Buzu was a Niger national and a major arms supplier with links to Libyan arms dealers.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:03 IST
Nigeria's military asks Niger to arrest wanted kidnap gang leader

Nigeria's military has asked northern neighbour Niger to arrest a kidnapping gang leader it says is among the most wanted in the country, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

Defence Headquarters spokesperson Major General Edward Buba said Halilu Buzu was a Niger national and a major arms supplier with links to Libyan arms dealers. Buba said in a statement that Buzu also operated an illegal gold mine in Zamfara, one of the states hardest hit by kidnappings.

"When troops closes in on him, he moves across the border into the Republic of Niger for refuge," Buba said. "At this time, we are, through the appropriate channels, calling on the Nigerien authorities to apprehend and hold him accountable for his atrocities."

In November 2022, the Nigerian army said it had killed Halilu Buzu alongside other kidnapping gang leaders, but Buba told Reuters on Thursday that "it is not uncommon to have different people bear (the) same name even among terrorists." The military said members of Buzu's armed gang had killed 19 villagers last week during an attack in Zamfara.

Nigeria's northwest region has been plagued by banditry for years, which has resulted in the killings of thousands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024