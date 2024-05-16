Left Menu

Spanish police say they've broken up Sinaloa cartel network, and seized 1.8 tons of meth

Spanish police say they've broken up Sinaloa cartel network, and seized 1.8 tons of meth

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:36 IST
Spanish police say they've broken up Sinaloa cartel network, and seized 1.8 tons of meth
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police dismantled a major methamphetamine distribution network of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel after seizing 1.8 tons of the illegal drug, police said Thursday.

Spain's National Police called it the largest confiscation of methamphetamines ever made in the country.

Police said they made five arrests — a Mexican national whom police identified as the group's leader, as well as three Spanish people and one Romanian — and raided six properties in the eastern region of Valencia.

Officer Antonio Martínez celebrated the "eradication of this group,'' which police believed was trying to establish a presense in Spain.

According to Martínez, the group used houses in isolated areas in the Valencia region to store the smuggled shipments of methamphetamines before using vehicles with false bottoms to send them on to other European countries.

"We in the National Police thought that the Mexican cartels were not established in Spain," Martínez said. "But it is true that due to the pressure they are under in other parts of Europe, above all against their laboratories, we are seeing how they are trying to start operations or set up illegal laboratories in Spain to produce drugs." An investigation is continuing and police said there could be further arrests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024