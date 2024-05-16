White House's Brainard says China's exports can undermine investments in the United States

White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said on Thursday China's industrial capacity and exports in certain sectors are so large, they can undermine the viability of investments in the United States.

A new cycle of Chinese policy-driven overcapacity and export surges could have adverse consequences for American workers, she said during remarks at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)