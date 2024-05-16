White House's Brainard says China's exports can undermine investments in the United States
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:46 IST
White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said on Thursday China's industrial capacity and exports in certain sectors are so large, they can undermine the viability of investments in the United States.
A new cycle of Chinese policy-driven overcapacity and export surges could have adverse consequences for American workers, she said during remarks at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.
