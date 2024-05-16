Left Menu

MP: Drug addict kills father, injures mother

The incident took place in Baba Wali Gali in Duttpura area of the city, said Kotwali police inspector Alok Parihar.Sudhanshu had recently returned home after undergoing treatment at a deaddiction centre.

  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-drug addict was on the run after allegedly killing his father and injuring his mother in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

Sudhanshu Kadam (32) allegedly beat his father Ravi Kadam (65) to death with a baseball bat, said an official. When his mother Shakuntala tried to shield her husband, Sudhanshu hit her in the head, leaving her injured, the official added.

The incident took place in Baba Wali Gali in Duttpura area of the city, said Kotwali police inspector Alok Parihar.

Sudhanshu had recently returned home after undergoing treatment at a deaddiction centre. He fled from the scene after the incident and search was on for him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

