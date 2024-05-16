Canada sanctions four Israelis over 'extremist' settler violence in West Bank

Canada on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Israeli individuals accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, joining allies including the United States and Britain in attempting to deter growing settler violence.

The sanctions, Canada's first against what the foreign ministry described as "extremist Israeli settlers," target individuals accused of engaging directly or indirectly in violence and violent acts against Palestinian civilians and their property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)