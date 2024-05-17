India's spike in trade with Russia not a 'temporary phenomenon', minister says

India's rise in trade with Russia should not be seen as a "temporary phenomenon" as more economic opportunities are emerging, India's foreign minister said on Friday.

"For long, we have looked at Russia from a political or security perspective," S. Jaishankar said at an industry conference.

"As that country turns eastwards, fresh economic opportunities are presenting themselves ... the spike in our trade and new areas of cooperation should not be regarded as a temporary phenomenon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)