Brooke van Velden confirms correct handling of passport application

"On March 27th, I sought assurances from the Chief Executive of the Department of Internal Affairs regarding the correct handling of a passport application that garnered media attention," stated Minister of Internal Affairs, Brooke van Velden.

"I raised concerns upon becoming aware of online social media interactions involving the Department's Deputy Chief Executive (DCE), Maria Robertson, and international DJ Fred Again's post seeking assistance with a passport application for a New Zealander.

"I sought assurance that there was no breach of privacy or preferential treatment given to the applicant by the DCE and requested the Chief Executive to investigate.

"I have since received the report and am pleased to confirm that correct processing procedures were followed, and no preferential treatment was granted. However, the report does identify errors by the DCE regarding the privacy of the applicant. Fortunately, the Privacy Commissioner has assured that no harm resulted from this breach.

"My expectation has always been clear: all New Zealanders applying for passports should be treated equally, irrespective of their public status. I am pleased to see this upheld in this case. It is imperative that the privacy of individuals is respected, regardless of their public status.

"I understand that the Chief Executive will now consider the recommendations of the report.

"I am glad that the applicant in this case received her passport in time for her needs through the available process accessible to all New Zealanders," concluded Ms. van Velden.

The Minister's Office was not involved in the urgent application process.