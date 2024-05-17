DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 17

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MAY 17

** LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt gives speech in central London. – 0900 GMT ** MADRID - Argentine president Javier Milei arrived in Spain for a three-day visit. (To May 19)

** BAKU - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, visited the devastated areas of the city of Fuzuli and examined the city's master plan. ** TASHKENT - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan. (To May 19)

** DUSHANBE - Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Tajikistan. (To May 18) NAIROBI - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrives in Kenya for official visit. (Final Day) TASHKENT/ASTANA/BISHKEK - Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (To May 20) BEIJING - Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba will pay an official visit to China (To May 20) BEIJING - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China (Final Day) PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be discussing support for Ukraine, European defence, as well as European competition and the green transition, among other things. - 1100 GMT BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at Greentech Festival - 1130 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Berlin - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Berlin - 1130 GMT.

TAPACHULA, MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets with his Guatemalan counterpart Bernardo Arevalo to talk binational issues, in Tapachula. AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18)

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 18 FRANKFURT - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a rally of her conservative CDU party's young members, the Junge Union (Young Union). – 1200 GMT

DUSHANBE - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi will pay an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan (To May 19) VERONA, ITALY - Pope Francis pays a visit to Verona. - 0600 GMT

GLOBAL - International Museum Day - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 19 ** VIENNA/DODOMA/KIGALI - State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kiyoto Tsuji is scheduled to visit Austria, Tanzania and Rwanda. (To May 24)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 20

ATHENS - Japan's Princess Kako visits Greece for the 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Greece. TOKYO - Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, will visit Japan (To May 23)

JAKARTA - Indonesia's government presents 2025's economic assumptions to parliament. MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Carlos Cuerpo, to speak at an event held by Cinco Dias newspaper - 1000 GMT. INDIA - Fifth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 21 VADUZ - Switzerland's finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

** TOKYO - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala Carlos Ramiro Martínez will visit Japan. (To May 24) ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at economics Humboldt-Symposium. – 1030 GMT

WEIMAR, Germany - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hosts a meeting of the so-called Weimar Triangle with her French and Polish counterparts, Stéphane Séjourné and Radosław Sikorski. – 1245 GMT ANKARA - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visits Turkey and meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 23 VILNIUS - Defence ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Britain, Sweden and Germany meet in Palanga, Lithuania. – 0900 GMT

BARCELONA - Spain's Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero talks at Cercle d'Economia conference in Barcelona. – 1000 GMT STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 24

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro with military honours in Berlin. – 0930 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 25

INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 26 SEOUL - South Korea to host a trilateral summit with China and Japan. (To May 27)

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives French President Emmanuel Macron at Bellevue castle with military honors in Berlin. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 28 GRANSEE, GERMANY - French President Emmanuel Macron attends Franco-German Council of Ministers in Meseberg. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 VANUATU - Referendum Election.

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 BUDAPEST - Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy and central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag to speak at a business conference - 0700 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 1

LONDON - OPEC+ meets online to decide on output policy. INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election.

ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 2

MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election. MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election.

MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 6

KAMPALA - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to give a state of the nation address in parliament. EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 9 BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election.

BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 10

CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13

KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament. BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22 Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28 Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 15 RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 22 HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)