SIU, Hawks conduct raids on Home Affairs offices in five provinces

The operation followed a tip-off from a whistleblower alleging collusion between Home Affairs officials and syndicates to duplicate application status files for a fee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:46 IST
SIU, Hawks conduct raids on Home Affairs offices in five provinces
According to the SIU statement, seized items included computers, electronic equipment, and documents to assist in the ongoing investigation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), with assistance from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), conducted searches and seized evidence at Home Affairs offices in five provinces on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the department's affairs.

The searches, authorized by a search warrant granted by the Special Tribunal on May 10, targeted various Home Affairs offices, including the head office in Pretoria, the Centurion office, and the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad. Raids also occurred at Refugee Reception Centres in Musina, Cape Town, Gqeberha, and Durban.

The operation followed a tip-off from a whistleblower alleging collusion between Home Affairs officials and syndicates to duplicate application status files for a fee. It was further alleged that officials were facilitating illegal entry into the country and processing permits unlawfully. Delays in finalizing asylum seeker permits were also reported to aid bogus asylum seekers.

According to the SIU statement, seized items included computers, electronic equipment, and documents to assist in the ongoing investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorized the SIU to investigate maladministration and improper conduct at Home Affairs through Proclamation 154 of 2024. This empowers the SIU to probe various irregularities, including issuance of permits and citizenship, dating back to 2004. The SIU will also refer evidence of criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority and may institute civil actions to address wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations.    

