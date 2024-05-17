Left Menu

Russian missile damages civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian missile attack on Friday damaged civilian infrastructure and injured at least five people in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, the regional governor said. Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched at least four missiles, and local chats reported a series of powerful explosions. Russian troops also attacked the region overnight with drones that Ukraine said it had downed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:22 IST
A Russian missile attack on Friday damaged civilian infrastructure and injured at least five people in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, the regional governor said. Three people were hospitalized, Oleh Kiper added on the Telegram messaging app.

"In the Odessa district, a heavy fire occurred at the site," he said. Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched at least four missiles, and local chats reported a series of powerful explosions.

Russian troops also attacked the region overnight with drones that Ukraine said it had downed.

