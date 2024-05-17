Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Odesa region kills one, injures eight - local official
A Russian missile attack near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa killed one person and injured eight, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said five people were being treated in hospital. Odesa and its port facilities have been a frequent target of Russian attacks.
Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said five people were being treated in hospital. Pictures posted by the governor showed emergency services deploying near the area of the strike.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. Odesa and its port facilities have been a frequent target of Russian attacks.
