"Meghalaya CM Urges Officers: Drive Success in Programmes and Schemes"

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday asked officers at the state, district and sub-division levels to work in coordination to ensure the effective implementation of the government's various programmes and schemes.

He also briefed them on the state government's data-driven governance.

He emphasized the importance of putting people first in every decision, which should further the growth and development of the state.

''The conference is very crucial as the feedback we receive from DCs and SDOs is important for the public at large,'' the chief minister said during the meeting.

He also spoke about the state's vision to achieve a ''USD 10 billion economy'' linked to 10 opportunities and the government's commitment.

He stressed that every stakeholder in the system must work in synergy to achieve this target.

''We have connected the vision of a USD 10 billion economy to different social and infrastructural goals. We are not only a GDP-driven government but have connected GDP growth to social and infrastructural goals,'' the chief minister added.

He said that different indicators of growth and development have improved significantly in the past six years.

''We have been able to do better in various central and state schemes because efficiency in executing and implementing these schemes has improved through proper coordination, monitoring, shared commitment, and accountability,'' he said.

The chief minister urged the DCs and SDOs to conduct regular visits and inspections of schools, hospitals, PHCs, and CHCs, and report to the government through different technology-enabled services. This will allow policymakers to make informed decisions.

''Reformation is one of our top agendas. We want to reform the delivery of services to the people,'' he said, urging officers to work as a team and to keep the goal of serving the people at the forefront.

During the conference, Commissioner and Secretary Dr Vijay Kumar detailed the technology-driven interventions for governance, including the CM-Connect and DC-Connect platforms.

