Left Menu

"Satanism Crackdown in Iran: 260 Arrested, Including European Trio"

The report said drugs and alcohol were confiscated from the suspects.Iranian authorities occasionally arrest people taking part in mixed-gender parties and for drinking alcohol.Drinking alcohol is also illegal and Muslim men and women who are not related cannot mingle or dance together in public.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:06 IST
"Satanism Crackdown in Iran: 260 Arrested, Including European Trio"
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian police have arrested more than 260 people, including three European citizens, on suspicion of spreading satanism, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.

The report said the suspects were arrested on Thursday night in Shahryar County, west of the capital of Tehran, for "spreading the culture of satanism and nudity." It did not elaborate.

It was not clear how such a large number of arrests were made in one night — if the suspects were in one location, at some gathering or party, or not.

Gatherings where unrelated men and women are seen together are illegal in Iran and considered a sin under Islamic law.

IRNA's report said those arrested included 146 men, 115 women, and three European citizens, without mentioning their nationalities. IRNA said the suspects were caught in an "undesirable and obscene situation" with satanic symbols on their clothes and bodies.

Such symbols are common in some piercings, earrings or tattoos, but they are prohibited in Iran. The report said drugs and alcohol were confiscated from the suspects.

Iranian authorities occasionally arrest people taking part in mixed-gender parties and for drinking alcohol.

Drinking alcohol is also illegal and Muslim men and women who are not related cannot mingle or dance together in public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024