US State Dept issues worldwide alert amid threat of violence against LGBTQ+ community

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 00:51 IST
The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, saying it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ+ people and events.

"Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the department said in a statement. The alert comes two weeks before the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement people in the LGBTQ+ community "continue to face insidious forms of stigma and discrimination."

