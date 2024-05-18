Left Menu

Delhi Police Detain Top Aide in Maliwal Assault Probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was detained on Saturday over the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by Delhi Police around noon and taken to the police station for interrogation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was detained on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

