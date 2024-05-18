AAP's Atishi Blasts BJP Over Swati Maliwal Arrest in Recruitment Scandal
Swati Maliwal facing charges, arrest in illegal recruitment case registered by ACB, was made face of conspiracy by BJP: AAP's Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
