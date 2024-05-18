Left Menu

Delhi CM's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested: Court Deems Bail Plea Infructuous

Bibhav Kumar, aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. A Delhi court declared his anticipatory bail plea infructuous following his arrest. The incident occurred at Kejriwal's residence, leading to an FIR registered at the Civil Lines police station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 18:28 IST
Delhi CM's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested: Court Deems Bail Plea Infructuous
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipatory bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, has become infructuous as he has been arrested, a Delhi court observed on Saturday.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday, two days after an FIR was registered against him at the Civil Lines police station. Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi, while dictating the order to the court staff on the anticipatory bail plea, noted that Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava appeared through videoconferencing around 4.45 pm and informed the court that Kumar has already been arrested in the case.

''On court query, the additional public prosecutor for the state submitted that the applicant was arrested at about 4:15 pm,'' the judge said.

The judge noted Srivastava's submissions that Kumar's wife had been duly informed about his arrest.

''Since, the applicant (Kumar) has already been arrested, the present application is disposed of being infructuous,'' the court said. ''Copy of this order be also sent to the investigating officer or station house officer concerned for information and necessary action,'' it said.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea filed before it on Saturday. Kumar is accused of assaulting Maliwal on May 13 at the residence of Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024