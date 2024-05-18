Left Menu

Fatal Bar Brawl in Daman: One Dead, Two Injured; Four Arrested

A 26-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a bar brawl in Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the incident. The victims were attacked with sharp weapons during a quarrel. The injured are now under medical care.

PTI | Daman | Updated: 18-05-2024 18:48 IST
  • India

A 26-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a brawl at a bar in Daman town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, police said Saturday.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred at a bar and restaurant under Kachigam police station limits around 11.15 pm on Friday, an official said. The deceased, Rutul Patel, and the two injured persons, Neh Patel (30) and Akash Patel (30), were from Vapi in the neighbouring Valsad district of Gujarat, he said.

Rutul was brought dead to a community health centre at Moti Daman, and the others sustained grievous injuries and were referred to a hospital at Silvassa, the official said.

According to the police, the victim was attacked with a sharp weapon and fatally stabbed in the chest.

''The police formed teams and checked CCTV footage from various routes. Based on tip-offs and technical inputs, the accused were apprehended by the Kachigam police on Saturday,'' the official said.

The accused, Sushil Pandey, Vishal Jamadar, Shabbir Ahmad, and Bhavin Patel, had allegedly entered into a quarrel with the victims at the bar, which led to the attack, it was stated.

