Left Menu

AP Police bust human trafficking racket, 3 held

Three people were arrested here on Saturday on human trafficking charges, police said and added that they allegedly took people to Cambodia where Chinese operators forced them to carry out cyber crimes and ponzi scams.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 19-05-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2024 00:30 IST
AP Police bust human trafficking racket, 3 held
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested here on Saturday on human trafficking charges, police said and added that they allegedly took people to Cambodia where ''Chinese operators'' forced them to carry out cyber crimes and ponzi scams. Chukka Rajesh, S Kondala Rao and M Jnaneshwar Rao have also been held for taking up to Rs 1.1 lakh from people on the pretext of provident them jobs in Southeast Asian countries, police said.

''In March 2023, Rajesh came in touch with Santosh from Cambodia who was looking for 30 system operators with good English communication skills and computer knowledge for jobs in Cambodia,'' police said in a statement.

It was on the advice of Santosh that Rajesh took money from people, it said and added that in March last year 27 job aspirants were dispatched to Cambodia.

Under this racket, around 150 people, all youngsters, from various places had been trafficked to Cambodia. They would be ''sold off to Chinese operators engaging in cyber crime for up to USD 4,000'', police said.

In the statement, police said that ''after coming under the control of these Chinese operators, the youth would be made to sit in dark rooms to forcibly carry out cyber crimes, and any rebellion would be met with severe persecution and starvation''.

Police discovered the racket after a victim managed to escape and called the Visakhapatnam Police cyber helpline 1930 to spill the beans.

Police released the names of 67 persons who are currently under the clutches of the Chinese operators in Cambodia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing's Starliner crewed test flight to space with Sunita Willams onboard on hold

Boeing's Starliner crewed test flight to space with Sunita Willams onboard o...

 United States
2
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Hits Market with Spectacular Features at Unbelievable Price!

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Hits Market with Spectacular Features at Unbelievabl...

 India
3
Russia Seeks New LNG Markets Amid EU Restrictions

Russia Seeks New LNG Markets Amid EU Restrictions

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia Seeks Chinese Investment Amid Economic Transformation Plans

Saudi Arabia Seeks Chinese Investment Amid Economic Transformation Plans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blueprint for a Greener Tomorrow: How Countries Can Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Transforming Tax Systems: UNDP's 2023 Leap Towards Sustainable Development Goals

Water for Shared Prosperity: How Equitable Access to Water Can Drive Global Growth and Inclusion

Green Economy in South Africa: Unveiling the Future of Sustainable Jobs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024