Global Political and Economic Events: May to July 2024 Roundup

TUESDAY, MAY 21 ** ASTANA - Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev meets Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Astana.

** KYIV - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in Kyiv to reiterate Berlin's support. ** AMMAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi meets Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom in Amman.

** VIENNA - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss tackling illegal migration in 'innovative ways'. – 0600 GMT ** PHILADELPHIA - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to meeting of Service Employees International Union members in Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON DC. - Finland's Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen will visit the United States (To May 23) VIENNA/DODOMA/KIGALI - State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Kiyoto Tsuji is scheduled to visit Austria, Tanzania and Rwanda. (To May 24) VADUZ - Switzerland's finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

** BEIJING - Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi will undertake an official visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. (To June 1) ** AMMAN - Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq on a state visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

** TIRANA - British foreign secretary David Cameron travels to Albania to meet Prime Minister Edi Rama to announce a new partnership for British judges to train Albanian judges. ** VILNIUS - Baltic defence ministers meet in Lithuania.

HELSINKI - U.N. Nuclear Chief Rafael Grossi attends Nordic Nuclear Forum in Finland. – 0500 GMT WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden and Kenyan President William Ruto participate in event with business executives. TOKYO - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala Carlos Ramiro Martínez will visit Japan. (To May 24) BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at economics Humboldt-Symposium. – 1030 GMT

WEIMAR, Germany - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hosts a meeting of the so-called Weimar Triangle with her French and Polish counterparts, Stéphane Séjourné and Radosław Sikorski. – 1245 GMT ANKARA - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visits Turkey and meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 23 VILNIUS - Defence ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Britain, Sweden and Germany meet in Palanga, Lithuania. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has also been invited. – 0900 GMT

BARCELONA - Spain's Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero talks at Cercle d'Economia conference in Barcelona. – 1000 GMT STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 24

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken host a luncheon for Kenyan President William Ruto. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro with military honours in Berlin. – 0930 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 25

ATHENS - Japan's Princess Kako visits Greece for the 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Greece. INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 26

SEOUL - South Korea to host a trilateral summit with China and Japan. (To May 27) BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives French President Emmanuel Macron at Bellevue castle with military honors in Berlin.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 28

GRANSEE, GERMANY - French President Emmanuel Macron attends Franco-German Council of Ministers in Meseberg. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

VANUATU - Referendum Election. MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 30

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy and central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag to speak at a business conference - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 31

GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 KATHMANDU - 23rd anniversary of Nepal King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and eight other members of the royal family assassinated by Crown Prince in royal family massacre.

LONDON - OPEC+ meets online to decide on output policy. INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election.

ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 2

MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election. MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election.

MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 4

CHILE – 13th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

BERLIN - International Air Show (To June 9). GLOBAL - World Environment Day. SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2024 (to June 16) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 6

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 69th anniversary of Memorial Day. KAMPALA - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to give a state of the nation address in parliament.

EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election. BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 10 CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13

DODOMA - Tanzania's Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba is due to present the 2024/25 budget to parliament. – 1300 GMT KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament.

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 14 SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23) GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 9th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 17 GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL - World Refugee Day.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 GLOBAL - International Yoga Day.

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 15 RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 22 HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

