Russia Commences Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapon Drills in Southern Military District

Updated: 21-05-2024 20:27 IST
Russian forces have started the first stage of military drills "involving practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons" in the Southern Military District, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin gave an order earlier this month for the drills to be held. The ministry said the first stage of the exercise involved Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring units and equipment are ready for "the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons to respond and unconditionally ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state in response to provocative statements and threats of individual Western officials against the Russian Federation", the ministry said. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Maxim Rodionov; editing by Mark Heinrich)

