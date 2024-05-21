Egypt Vows to Explore All Options for National Security and Palestinian Rights
Egypt remains committed to treaties but will consider all measures to ensure national security and protect Palestinian historical rights, as stated by a high-level source quoted by Al Qahera News TV.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:12 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's respect for treaties does not prevent it from using "all scenarios to preserve its national security and the historical rights of Palestinians", the state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV quoted what it termed a high-level source as saying on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
