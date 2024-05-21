Tragic Picnic: Five Youths Drown at Bhavali Dam

Four teenagers were among five persons who drowned in a dam in Igatpuri taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday during their picnic, police said. The incident occurred at Bhavali dam in the afternoon, they said. ''Five youths from the Gosavi Wadi area of Nashik Road suburb in the city had gone for a picnic to Bhavali dam around 4 pm. Two of them entered the water, but as they could not judge its depth, they started drowning. Three others also jumped in and tried to save them, but drowned in their attempt to do so,'' a police official said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue them, he said.

With the help of some local residents, the bodies of the five victims were later fished out and sent to Igatpuri rural hospital, he said. The deceased have been identified as Ikra Dildar Khan (14), Nazia Imran Khan (15), Misbah Dildar Khan (16), Anas Khan Dildar Khan (17) and Hanif Ahmed Sheikh (24), the police said.

