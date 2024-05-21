Left Menu

J&K Police Crack Down on Notorious Drug Peddler’s Property

In Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, police attached a residential complex worth Rs 50 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddler Mohd Shakoor. Accused in 10 FIRs under the NDPS Act, Shakoor is currently in judicial custody. The move aims to send a stern warning to drug dealers.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:33 IST
The residential complex of a 'notorious' drug peddler was attached in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Mohd Shakoor's residential complex, worth Rs 50 lakh, at Dhani Dhar village was attached under section 68(E)(F) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesman said. He said Shakoor is accused in 10 FIRs registered under the NDPS act in different police stations in Rajouri.

At present, the drug peddler is in judicial custody in a case registered earlier this year at Thanamandi police station, the spokesman said.

Shakoor was previously detained under Public Safety Act in December 2022 but after his release in September 2023, he continued his involvement in drug crimes and was subsequently arrested by the police in another drug-related case, the spokesman said.

He added that the attachment has been done to send a stern message to drug dealers that their days are numbered.

