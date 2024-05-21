Left Menu

Jabalpur Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in SUV, Trio Arrested

A 14-year-old girl in Jabalpur was allegedly raped by three men in an SUV. The accused, including one known to the victim, were arrested following her report to the police. The incident occurred under Tilwara police station limits, revealing a criminal history of the primary suspect.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:48 IST
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which the police have arrested the accused trio, an official said. The victim knew one of the accused persons, he said.

''The incident occurred under Tilwara police station limits on May 17. The victim knew Shubham Rajak (20), one of three accused persons, since the last one year. On Friday, he took the girl with him in the SUV on the pretext of going for a drive. But when she went there, two more youths were already present in the vehicle,'' he said.

The trio raped the girl inside the SUV before dropping her outside her house around 2 am, he said.

Later, she narrated the ordeal to her parents and the matter was reported to the Tilwara police station, he said.

Based on her complaint, a case of gangrape and kidnapping was registered against the three men and they were arrested, he said.

According to the police's preliminary probe, Rajak already has five criminal cases registered against him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

