Left Menu

U.S. Steps in to Defend Media Freedom Amidst Gaza Conflict

The U.S. urged Israel's Prime Minister to return equipment seized from The Associated Press and to lift the broadcasting block on Gaza imagery. The confiscation was due to AP allegedly breaching a new media law. The U.S. stresses the importance of journalistic freedom.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:08 IST
U.S. Steps in to Defend Media Freedom Amidst Gaza Conflict
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The U.S. on Tuesday privately urged the Israeli prime minister's office to return equipment seized from The Associated Press and to reverse its block on broadcasting images of the war-torn Gaza strip from inside Israel, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The Israeli communications ministry seized a camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to the AP on Tuesday, accusing the news organization of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera. The Qatari satellite channel is one of thousands of AP customers, and it receives live video from AP and other news organizations.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. was "looking into" what happened and that it was "essential" for journalists to be allowed to do their jobs, but she stopped short of condemning Israel's actions.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024