Pentagon Ensures Safe Routes for Aid Distribution in Gaza

The Pentagon announced the creation of new routes to ensure the safe movement of aid to Gaza. This comes after some aid trucks were intercepted. The aid is now being transported from assembly areas to warehouses for further distribution, according to Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 00:45 IST
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that new routes for the movement of aid in Gaza had been created after some aid trucks had been intercepted, adding that aid was now moving from assembly areas to warehouses in Gaza.

"As we work out processes and procedures, alternative routes for the safe movement of that cargo have been established. And aid is now being taken from those assembly areas to warehouses for further distribution throughout Gaza," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

