Pentagon Ensures Safe Routes for Aid Distribution in Gaza

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that new routes for the movement of aid in Gaza had been created after some aid trucks had been intercepted, adding that aid was now moving from assembly areas to warehouses in Gaza.

"As we work out processes and procedures, alternative routes for the safe movement of that cargo have been established. And aid is now being taken from those assembly areas to warehouses for further distribution throughout Gaza," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

