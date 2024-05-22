US Secretary Blinken Urges Interim Global Support for Post-War Gaza Security

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said a number of countries could play an instrumental role, "at least on an interim basis," if needed in helping provide security for post-war Gaza.

Speaking at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Blinken made the comments when asked if he thought that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had the capability or the will to run the Gaza Strip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)