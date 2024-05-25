Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net profit rises 79.6 pc to Rs 909 cr

Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday reported a 79.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 909 crore for the March quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 7,580 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 6,473 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

Updated: 25-05-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:02 IST
Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net profit rises 79.6 pc to Rs 909 cr
Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday reported a 79.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 909 crore for the March quarter. The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 506 crore in the January-March quarter of the FY23 fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 7,580 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 6,473 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement. For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the drugmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,173 crore as against Rs 1,927 crore in FY23. The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 29,002 crore in the last fiscal as against Rs 24,855 crore in FY23.

