11-year-old girl raped by 3 minors in UP's Sitapur: Police

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:35 IST
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three boys in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the Sitapur District Hospital and her condition is serious, they said.

The incident took place within the Rampur Kalan police station limits, police said, adding that the girl had gone to graze her goats near a brick kiln where the boys allegedly raped her.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members and on the basis of a complaint from her mother, a case was lodged against the three boys under section 376DB (punishment for gang rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

They added that all the juvenile accused are aged around 15 years.

The girl was admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sidhauli after her condition turned serious. Due to internal bleeding, she was subsequently referred to the district hospital, police said.

Circle Officer, Sidhauli, Alok Prasad said the girl was raped by three minors.

The condition of the girl is serious and she is under treatment, he said, adding that attempts are on to nab the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

