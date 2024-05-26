Notorious Jammu History-Sheeter Arrested with Sharp Weapon
Jammu police arrested Navjot Singh, a notorious history-sheeter, from R S Pura on Sunday. Singh, known for promoting criminal activities, was found with a sharp-edged weapon. Previously jailed under the PIT-NDPS Act, he has multiple criminal cases, including drug peddling, registered against him.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:38 IST
Police here on Sunday arrested a history-sheeter and seized a sharp-edged weapon from him, officials said.
Navjot Singh, a resident of Miran Sahib, was arrested from R S Pura following information that he was promoting criminal activities and brandishing a sharp-edged weapon, a police spokesperson said. He said Singh is a notorious criminal and a history-sheeter who was earlier lodged in jail under the PIT-NDPS Act. Multiple criminal cases, including those related to drug peddling, are registered against him, the spokesperson said.
