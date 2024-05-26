Notorious Jammu History-Sheeter Arrested with Sharp Weapon

Police here on Sunday arrested a history-sheeter and seized a sharp-edged weapon from him, officials said.

Navjot Singh, a resident of Miran Sahib, was arrested from R S Pura following information that he was promoting criminal activities and brandishing a sharp-edged weapon, a police spokesperson said. He said Singh is a notorious criminal and a history-sheeter who was earlier lodged in jail under the PIT-NDPS Act. Multiple criminal cases, including those related to drug peddling, are registered against him, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)