Congress Criticizes Uttarakhand's Potable Water Crisis Amid Heatwave
The Congress party has raised concerns over a significant potable water shortage in Uttarakhand, exacerbated by severe heatwaves and natural water sources drying up. They urge the state government to address the issue or face public protests. Vice president Suryakant Dhasmana highlights unplanned construction and illegal mining as contributing factors.
The Congress on Sunday alleged a shortage of potable water in Uttarakhand and asked the state government to immediately resolve the issue, otherwise the party said it would be forced to take to the streets.
State Congress senior vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said in a press conference here that this time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted severe heat wave, and many natural sources of water dried up due to incidents of forest fire starting from March, but the state government allegedly did nothing to address the issue.
Dhasmana said the level of underground water sources in the state is going down, and most of the natural reservoirs and streams are drying up. Indiscriminate unplanned construction in the plain areas and illegal mining in river drains is also a major cause of water crisis, he added and accused the government of not paying any attention to this.
The state Congress vice president said a large number of devotees are arriving for Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra, but neither the local people nor tourists are getting adequate potable water.
