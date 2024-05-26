Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Uttarakhand's Potable Water Crisis Amid Heatwave

The Congress party has raised concerns over a significant potable water shortage in Uttarakhand, exacerbated by severe heatwaves and natural water sources drying up. They urge the state government to address the issue or face public protests. Vice president Suryakant Dhasmana highlights unplanned construction and illegal mining as contributing factors.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:12 IST
Congress Criticizes Uttarakhand's Potable Water Crisis Amid Heatwave
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday alleged a shortage of potable water in Uttarakhand and asked the state government to immediately resolve the issue, otherwise the party said it would be forced to take to the streets.

State Congress senior vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said in a press conference here that this time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted severe heat wave, and many natural sources of water dried up due to incidents of forest fire starting from March, but the state government allegedly did nothing to address the issue.

Dhasmana said the level of underground water sources in the state is going down, and most of the natural reservoirs and streams are drying up. Indiscriminate unplanned construction in the plain areas and illegal mining in river drains is also a major cause of water crisis, he added and accused the government of not paying any attention to this.

The state Congress vice president said a large number of devotees are arriving for Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra, but neither the local people nor tourists are getting adequate potable water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024