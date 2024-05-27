Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Radar at Record Distance
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian 'Voronezh M' early-warning radar near Orsk, located around 1,500 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory. The operation, conducted by Ukraine's military spy agency, took place on Sunday. It is unclear if the attack caused any damage.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian "Voronezh M" early-warning radar near the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region at a "record" distance, a Kyiv intelligence source said on Monday.
The source told Reuters the attack was conducted by Ukraine's military spy agency on Sunday and did not say whether it caused any damage. The city of Orsk lies around 1,500 km from the nearest parts of Ukrainian-controlled territory.
