Russian Forces Capture Key Villages in Ukraine
Russian forces have successfully captured two villages in Ukraine, namely Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in Donetsk, according to a statement by the defence ministry on Monday.
Russian forces captured two villages in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Monday.
The settlements are Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region and Netailove in Donetsk.
