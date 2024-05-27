E Cape MEC Warns Against Social Media Shutdown Calls Amid Taxi Violence

Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has issued a strong warning against fear mongers spreading messages about a shutdown on social media, emphasizing that the State will take decisive action against those responsible. This warning follows the circulation of voice notes and videos designed to intimidate, incite violence, and threaten the democratic right to participate in the upcoming elections.

Reports indicate that taxi drivers have allegedly hijacked trucks and used them to block key routes, specifically the N2 and R61 roads. These actions appear to be in response to a crackdown by authorities after an outbreak of violence the previous week. In response, Nqatha assured the public that there will be no shutdown in Mthatha and has instructed the police to apprehend those responsible for the threatening social media posts, particularly a video calling for a complete shutdown of Mthatha and a halt to election campaigns less than 48 hours before the elections.

Nqatha condemned these actions as selfish, immature, and irresponsible, asserting that they undermine the rule of law in the province. He stressed that such acts disrespect the sacrifices made by liberation struggle heroes who fought for the rights currently enjoyed, including the right to vote and freedom of movement.

The MEC highlighted the importance of protecting these freedoms and assured that his department is working closely with the police to end the taxi violence in the region.