Left Menu

India Provides Immediate $1 Million Aid to Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea

India has announced $1 million in immediate financial aid to assist Papua New Guinea after a devastating landslide hit Enga province, causing significant loss of life and destruction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed condolences and India's commitment to support in this difficult time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:42 IST
India Provides Immediate $1 Million Aid to Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday announced an immediate financial aid of USD 1 million to provide relief and assistance to people hit by a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea.

A massive landslide hit Enga province of the island nation on May 24 that buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide, according to media reports from that country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

''As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of USD 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,'' it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India stands in solidarity with people of Papua New Guinea in this difficult time.

''Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Papua New Guinea following the recent landslide,'' Jaishankar said on 'X'.

''Our thoughts are with the Government and the people. India stands in solidarity with our friends at this difficult time,'' he said.

The MEA said India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

''An important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, is disaster risk reduction and management,'' it said in a statement.

It said India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024