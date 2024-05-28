Left Menu

Israeli Military Probes Gaza Airstrike Aftermath

The Israeli military is investigating a possible mishap involving munitions stored near a Gaza compound hit by an air strike, leading to over 40 civilian casualties. Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari mentioned that the 17 kilogram munitions used were too small to cause such a large fire.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-05-2024 19:46 IST
  • Israel

The Israeli military is investigating the possibility that munitions stored near a compound in Gaza hit by an air strike on Sunday may have caught fire, killing more than 40 civilians, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said it was still unclear what set off the deadly blaze, but added that the 17 kilogram munitions used in the strike were too small to have set off a fire on the scale of the one that broke out.

