Notorious Criminal Kamal Bhadkariya Apprehended After Gwalior Shootout

The police apprehended notorious criminal Kamal Bhadkariya after a shootout in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted him in Panihar. Bhadkariya fired at the police, resulting in retaliatory fire, injuring his leg. He was admitted to Jayarogya Hospital. Bhadkariya has numerous cases against him, including rape and murder.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:02 IST
  • India

The police on Tuesday apprehended a notorious criminal after a shootout in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, an official said.

Kamal Bhadkariya, a repeat offender, was wanted in several cases, including rape, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmaveer Yadav said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Indarganj and Panihar police stations intercepted the accused in the Panihar area in the wee hours of Tuesday, he said.

When asked to surrender, Bhadkariya fired at the police, but the bullet hit the vehicle, and in the retaliatory firing by the police, he sustained an injury to his leg, the official said.

The accused was admitted to Jayarogya Hospital, he said.

Bhadkariya, who hails from Bhind district, has cases of robbery, murder, rape and assault to his name, the official said.

