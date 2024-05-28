Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Blasts Judiciary Over Imran Khan Bail Allegations

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused some judges of giving undue relief to jailed former premier Imran Khan, referring to them as 'black sheep' in the judiciary. Addressing a PML-N meeting, he contrasted the judicial treatment of his brother Nawaz Sharif and criticized Khan for defaming military officials.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:11 IST
Shehbaz Sharif Blasts Judiciary Over Imran Khan Bail Allegations
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday raised serious allegations against some serving judges, calling them ''black sheep'' for allegedly giving relief to jailed former premier Imran Khan in various cases.

Addressing the general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that re-elected his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as the party's president, Shehbaz said, ''Some black sheep in the judiciary are bent upon giving relief to Imran Khan.'' ''Some black sheep in (the) judiciary are there to save Imran Niazi from 190 billion pounds and other cases. Every day, it is planned how to give him bail in certain cases,'' he said.

There has been a tug-of-war between the powerful military establishment and the judiciary following the letter by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The judges urged the chief justice to take up the matter of the country's spy agencies' meddling in judicial affairs to get the desired verdicts in different cases, especially in the cases related to Khan.

The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan has been in jail since August last year and is facing more than 200 cases.

Shehbaz further said that Nawaz Sharif was not given bail for many years, but in the case of Khan, the judges are sheltering his black deeds.

He also blasted Khan for comparing former Bangladesh president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Pakistani former Army chief Gen Yahya Khan.

''Imran Khan Niazi, who used to sit at the feet of generals, is talking of Mujeebur Rehman and Gen Yahya,'' he said.

A day earlier, Khan uploaded a video on his X account drawing a comparison between Rahman and Yahya.

''Every Pa­­k­istani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Com­mission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Ra­­hman,'' he said.

''Imran Khan Niazi, the way you defame the Pakistani army officers and their families, the nation will not forgive you. The language Niazi used against army personnel in London, if someone else had done so his tongue could have been cut off,'' Shehbaz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024