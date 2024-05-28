Left Menu

U.S. Military Pier Off Gaza Temporarily Inoperable Amid Humanitarian Efforts

A segment of the U.S. military's pier off Gaza has broken off, interrupting humanitarian aid deliveries to Palestinians. Bad weather is believed to be the cause. The pier, announced by President Biden and costing $320 million, had only been operational for two weeks, assisting the U.N. with aid transport.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:15 IST
U.S. Military Pier Off Gaza Temporarily Inoperable Amid Humanitarian Efforts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A part of the U.S. military's pier off Gaza has broken off, rendering it temporarily inoperable, two U.S. officials said, in the latest blow to efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians. The U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said bad weather was believed to be the reason that the part had broken off. They did not say how big the part was or speculate on how long it would take for the pier to resume operations.

The pier was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden in March and involved the military assembling the floating structure off the coast. Estimated to cost $320 million for the first 90 days and involve about 1,000 U.S. service members, it went into operation two weeks ago. Since the pier began operations, the United Nations has transported 137 trucks of aid from the pier - the equivalent of 900 metric tonnes - said a U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024